Corey Sebastian charged with Burglary

Corey Sebastian, a fisherman charged with burglary, pled not guilty to the charge when he appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. He was offered a bail of $3,000 and his case was adjourned until October 22. The incident occurred on August 20. The allegation is that Sebastian entered as a trespasser at the security booth at Belize Global Company, located at 37 Barrack Road and stole an electric saw, the property of Errol Lynch.

