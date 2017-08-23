Jordan Morey, charged with obtaining property by deception, was found guilty of the charge today by Magistrate Carlon Mendoza. Morey was fined $2,000 and he was given until January 31, 2018 to pay. If he defaults, he will serve a sentence of 9 months. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in compensation to the complainant, Crystal Ayala. The incident occurred on December 12, 2016. Ayala testified that she contacted Morey on Facebook and he introduced himself as a car dealer. She said he offered to sell her a Mitsubishi Gallant car for $2,000 and she agreed. She said she gave him the money and he signed for it using the name, Jason Saldivar. She said she made a report to the police after she realized that the car was not forthcoming. Morey testified and denied that he committed the offence. He said he never met Ayala and he was in Benque Viejo Del Carmen at the time. But Magistrate Mendoza did not believe his testimony and he was found guilty. Morey was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado.

