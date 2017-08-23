Man attacked and thrown overboard

This afternoon, shortly after one o’clock, Coast Guard personnel were called out to an area near the Fisheries Department in Belize City. Police received reports that a man was thrown into the sea after being beaten by three other men. Love News understands that a team of fisheries officers was leaving on assignment when they noticed four men of dark complexion in a boat. According to a fisheries officer, three of the men were brutally beating the fourth man with paddles. After doing so, the men threw the man into the sea. The fisheries officer quickly called the police who contacted coast guard personnel. They arrived at the area shortly after one and began searching for the victim. Up to news time, the man has not yet been found.

