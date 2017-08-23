Men found with questionable money

Yesterday evening, Belmopan police search the home of 49 year old Ruben Magana and 21 year old Isau Magana in Valley of Peace Village. Officers received information that the Magana’s had thousands of dollars in their possession. A search of the residence confirmed the tip as police found a total of thirty three thousand nine hundred and ninety five dollars. Officers say the monies are unaccounted for and the Income Tax Department has been notified of the case.

Related