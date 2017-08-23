Unidentified man found dead

A man was found murdered this afternoon along Mile 3 in the George Price Highway in Belize City. Investigator are still trying to identify him but what we learned so far, is that the back of his neck was slash three times. Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo shared more details.

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“Police received information of a body as a result they proceeded to the George Price Highway but this was three and three quarter miles. About three hundred feet inside of the area and where police observed the body of a male person wearing only his boxers and he had a large cut to this throat. At this moment the area has been processed and the identity of the person we cannot establish it as yet.”

Reporter:

Now any additional information that police has as to whether this person was killed here or the body was brought and dumped?

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“Well what the scene is telling us is that the body was dumped at this location.”

Reporter:

Can you also speak to the state of decomposition if it is in a state of decomposition right now or is it a fresh body?

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“No it is not in a state of decomposition and it is not fresh, it is probably about twenty four hours old.”

Reporter:

Could you talk, I know you said that the throat was slit were there any visible signs of injury on the body?

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“So far that we have checked that is the only injury to the body. A large cut wound.”

Reporter:

This person is of what ethnicity?

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“It’s a Creole male person about 6 feet in height and he is of slim build, brown complexion.”

Reporter:

Now you also said that you got a call at around 1:55 who would go in this area to have found this body.

Officer Commanding the Crimes Investigation Branch, ASP Alejandro Cowo:

“Well you know this is an area where garbage is being dumped there are many people that walk in this area.”