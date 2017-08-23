Zabaneh emerges victorious against the USA

Belize businessman, John Zabaneh was successful in his case against the US Treasury Department. In July we reported that Zabaneh had filed papers in the DC Federal court suing the US treasury Department after he was named as a drug trafficker which led to the downfall of his business and by extension, the deterioration of Belize’s banana industry. Zabaneh believes that he was unjustly categorized, named as a key associate of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel. The US Government, using its Kingpin Act placed sanctions on Zabaneh’s five companies. In his application, Zabaneh has described the act by the US Treasury Department as being arbitrary and capricious and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. The US Treasury Department issued a letter to Zabaneh in which it stated quote, “all property and interests in property which had been blocked solely due to your or your companies’ designation are unblocked and you and your companies are permitted to engage in any lawful transactions involving US persons.”

