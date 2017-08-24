Elrington tight-lipped about who he is supporting for Mayor

Two men are vying to be the UDP’s Mayoral Candidate for the 2018 March municipal elections. They are two councilors Dion Leslie and Phillip Willoughby. So who does Elrington support? That’s a question he refused to answer.

Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs:

“Historically our practice has been for us to invite the various candidates to come and make their pitch to the committee and then the committee in their own privacy decide who they will support that has always been the position with Pickstock. I try not to usurp and interfere with that kind of sacred responsibility people have, and your vote is secret, so I don’t ask them. I tell the candidates I told Willoughby as well as Leslie to come and talk to my people and they will make the determination themselves but I don’t ask my people how they vote.”

Reporter:

Who do you support?

Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs:

“That is a private matter that is a completely private matter and I don’t think that I should announce that I mean you don’t normally do that, I will tell you that I should be surprised that you should be so bold to ask me but I understand this is Belize but it’s a private thing and I will determine that.”

Reporter:

Do you believe it’s a loss for the UDP especially in Belize City in terms of Darrell Bradley not running again ?

Wilfred Elrington, Minister of Foreign Affairs:

“I don’t see that as being a loss there have always been mayor’s office Belize; you have people who have come perform and then demit the scene; we are not here to be rock stone, we are not here to be in perpetuity; we come we give our time, I think a good example is the Prime Minister, when he got into office in 2008, he decided that he is going to limit the term for Prime Ministers to three terms. So I don’t think if you had three or four terms. I don’t think it’s unreasonable for you to want to move on and I would want to think that the present mayor is looking to move on, you don’t want to vegetate and stay at the same status; you want to aspire to something . So I don’t think it’s a loss for him or the nation.”