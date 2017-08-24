Friends for Conservation gets $20,000 for the upkeep of Chiquibul

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) announced yesterday its support for the work being done to conserve the Chiquibul National Park. That support came in the form of ten thousand US Dollars donated to Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD). The funds have been earmarked to particularly help manage and protect the Chiquibul Cave System. According to FCD’s Executive Director Raphael Manzanero, the FCD will therefore make the best use of the contribution from Taiwan’s Forestry Bureau to strengthen a management presence that can better monitor and protect the system, while raising visibility about the importance of this highly unknown and unique habitat.