Magistrate Rodriguez, accused of rape, makes appearance in Dangriga Magistrate Court

Suspended Magistrate Norman Rodriguez also appeared before a magistrate today. Rodriguez appeared before a magistrate in Dangriga Town for a disclosure session. The prosecution presented evidence in the rape case against Rodriguez. The preliminary inquiry case has been set for October 25, when it will be determined whether there is a prima facie case. If that is determined to be the case then the matter will submitted to the southern session of the Supreme Court. Rodriguez was represented by Attorney, Hubert Elrington. A 27 year old women from Dangriga Town has alleged that Rodriguez reportedly raped her on Friday, April 20.

