Man, who escaped from police, is back in custody

Police confirmed this morning that the man who allegedly killed 24 year-old Ryan Thompson was recaptured by police. 24 year old Jevaun Belizaire, who was in custody at the Raccoon Street Police Station, was allowed to use the restroom. But this opportunistic detainee managed to escape from the station. Police then launched a manhunt for him and he was recaptured this morning. He was later arraigned before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser for the crimes of murder and escape from lawful custody. He was remanded to prison until October 24. Thompson was gunned down on Sunday night. He was shot to death while he was entering his home in an alley off Neal’s Penn Road.

Related