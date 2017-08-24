Minister of Tourism comments on the increase of Departure Taxes

Earlier in the month, Tropic Air had announced that it would suspend its routes to Chetumal, Merida and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Tropic Air says the decision was made to suspend the routes after they conducted an in depth analysis of their performance of the last four months. President John Grief says an important factor that was considered was the increase of departure taxes. Minister Manuel Heredia Jr was asked about the matter.

Minister of Civil Aviation, Manuel Heredia Jr.:

“That issue will definitely have to be addressed not by the Minister of Tourism that is a decision by Finance. It came to the House and if anything needs to be done it has to be amended. Personally I was approached by the airlines in particular Tropic that does the regional flights and they said that it has caused financially a big increase in their flights and that is why they had to but in order for us to do anything we have to look carefully at it and weigh the pros and cons because you might have the larger airlines saying why not them and only the local airlines and that is at the point where we are weighing if it is possible or if it is in the best interest of Belize or the industry; that is where we are today.”