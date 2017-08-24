Minister of Tourism supports Decriminalization Bill

Last week, the Government of Belize introduced a bill to decriminalize up to ten grammes of cannabis. This means that when the bill becomes law, it will provide for the imposition of monetary and non-recordable penalties for the possession of cannabis in such amounts occurring on school premises, in specified circumstances, and to decriminalize the smoking of cannabis on private premises. Minister of Tourism Manuel Heredia Junior says he fully supports the bill.

Minister of Tourism Manuel Heredia Jr.:

“You know this had been in the pipeline for many years, looking and in consultation I think you heard Doug Singh yesterday when he was Minister of Police having consultations with different organizations and NGOs and the churches and what not and we believe that there are many of these cases where you will find people that they do it for reasons of not a habit but because they want to concentrate better or sometimes they say that because of sickness or so but I believe that alcohol is something that does a lot of damage why should we hassling the little man over that and not really the bigger persons who are doing the bigger harm.”

Reporter:

So for the record do you support this move by your administration to decriminalize that ten grams of marijuana?

Minister of Tourism Manuel Heredia Jr.:

“Yes if I am not mistake it was a unanimous decision taken by cabinet.”

The bill does not have support of the National Evangelical Association of Belize.