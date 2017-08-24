PUP calls for Vega’s resignation

The People’s United Party came out swinging today at former UDP Cabinet Minister, Gaspar Vega. In a release, the PUP is calling for Vega’s immediate resignation as a Member of Parliament. The PUP is also asking that the Prime Minister quote, “immediately convene an impartial investigative team to look into the gross unjust enrichment of Vega and members of his family from the public purse, with a view to criminal prosecution.” End of quote. (VO 2 STARTS) Recently, land documents that show questionably land transaction involving family members of Vega have been leaked to the media. The documents show that several parcels of land were bought from the government from a private citizen and later sold to one of Vega’s family members. Last week Friday, when the Prime Minister was asked about the matter he said quote, “it is what it is”. End of quote. He said he does not know if there is any quote, “actionable illegality there”. End of quote. The PUP calls on our Social Partners and all Belizeans to stand with us as we demand an independent investigation into blatant wrongdoing in the Ministry of Natural Resources. It is critical for good governance today as well as in administrations to come.

