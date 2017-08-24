Rotary Making a Difference

The Governor of Rotary District 4250, Julio Grazioso, is in Belize for a tour of the Rotary Clubs. He arrived in the country yesterday. During the day, he managed to tour a number of projects carried out by the Rotary Club of Belize. Last night a dinner, in his honor, was held at the Radisson Fort George Hotel where he addressed the Rotarians and commended them on the good job that they are doing. The Governor added that the projects being carried out are making a difference in the lives of people. Rotary is an international organization whose members provide humanitarian services and promote goodwill and harmony.

