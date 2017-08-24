San Pedro Police make arrest in Scott Charles murder

San Pedro Police have arrested and charged Jose Marroquin and Sarbelo Marroquin for the murder of Scott Charles. On August 17, gunmen reportedly went looking for Charles at his home in the Bay Side Area of the island and when Charles opened his door, it was then that someone fired several shots at him. Charles was hit to the lower part of his abdomen and on his thighs. He was rushed to the San Pedro Poly Clinic and later airlifted to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related