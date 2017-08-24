The Doehms case adjourned to September 20

Today, Anke and David Doehm appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser in Belize City where their case was adjourned to September 20. It is expected that on that date the prosecution will be able to provide full disclosure. In July, the San Pedro community was shocked and outraged, after 13 year old Faye Lin Cannon was found dead in her room at her family’s condo in San Pedro Town. Her adoptive parents, Anke and David Doehm were subsequently detained after an autopsy revealed that Faye Lin had been sexually and physically abused. Prosecutor Jacqueline Willoughby spoke with the media.

Prosecutor Jacqueline Willoughby:

Mostly statements we are still looking for other scientific matters.

Reporter: So are you able to give us a broad overview of the number of statements that have been provided to the defendants and maybe a broad summary of the contents of those statements if you would?

Prosecutor Jacqueline Willoughby:

“I will tell you that there are about twenty five or so statements. In terms of the contents that would be left for the trial.”

Reporter:

So what exactly is left for the rest of the disclosure to be delivered by September 20?

Prosecutor Jacqueline Willoughby:

“Scientific matters like perhaps there are tests that may have been done on tissue and that kind of thing.”

Reporter: Is there any concern of yours that maybe those test results won’t be ready or are you fairly certain that they will be and that the rest of disclosure will be given and that October 5th would be the date for PI?

Prosecutor Jacqueline Willoughby:

Well the fact is the DPP’s office doesn’t do testing and so it’s going to be heavily reliant on whatever circumstance is out there but I don’t think that it would be wise on whether or not I am certain. I am just going to say that we are relying on the people who conduct this kind of work to be completed and if it is done then we go, if not as you may have heard in court we have agreed that if there has to be any changes we will communicate and change if necessary.

While San Pedranos have accused the Doehms of murder, they are not on trial for that crime. They are on trial for the crime of “Cruelty to a Child”, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The Doehm’s three other adoptive daughters remain in the care of the Department of Human Services.