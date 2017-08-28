CariSecure project opens in Belize

The CariSecure Ministerial Study Tour was officially opened today in Belize City. The CariSecure project was first approved by the United States Agency for International Development (US AID) in 2016. As the title suggest, the fourteen million US dollar project seeks to strengthen evidence based decision making for citizen security in the Caribbean. The CariSecure project has participation of ten Eastern and Southern Caribbean Countries and as such representatives are in Belize to foster reliance on valid, reliable and comparable data on citizen security. The Project will achieve this goal by strengthening the capacity of regional and national institutions in the 10 countries. As part of the tour, representatives will get the opportunity to learn more about the Police Information Technology Unit, Joint Intelligence Coordinating Centre, Belize City Crime Analysis Unit, Belize Central Prison and the Belize Crime Observatory. Their first stop was this afternoon at the Eastern Division Headquarters at the Racoon Street Police Station where they were briefed about the COMPSTAT Unit. According to the UN Resident Coordinator, Stephen O’Malley, the tour will also allow representative to learn from what Belize has achieved under the project.

Stephen O’Malley – UN Resident Coordinator

“Every day we see reports in the media, reports of violent activities or criminal activities involving young people across the region. And debates on youth delinquency, victimization, youth involvement in crime and violence can be heard whether it is in the house of parliament or corridors of schools or even across the fence between neighbors. How do we know it works? How can we ensure that the results of the measures that we decide to take, the policy makers in this room decide to take are both effective and sustainable? One thing we know for sure is that we cannot work to solve the problems if we don’t really know what the problem is, where it started, what caused it in the first place. These kinds of insight can only be revealed through the strategic analysis of valid and reliable citizen data. That is one of the reasons why UNDP and USAID have partnered together on this CARISECURE project. CARISECURE is one of the three components of the broader USAID Youth Empowerment Services, YES Project, which seeks to reduce youth development in crime and violence in target communities across the eastern and southern Caribbean and through our partnership with USAID, UNDP is working with the governments of the region to strengthen the integrity and accessibility of citizen security data and the capacity of public officers to analyze and use that data when developing policies and strategies to address youth crime and violence particularly amongst youths.”

The group will visit the Belize Central Prison tomorrow morning.