House goes up in flames in Dangriga

A late night fire destroyed a house in Dangriga. Correspondent Harry Arzu has the details.

Dangriga Fire

Harry Arzu reporting…

“A one bedroom wooden house measuring 14 by 16 feet in length was destroyed by fire last night. About 11:25 p.m. last night personnel from the Fire Department responded to a call of a house on fire located at the corner of George Price Drive and Isla Road in Dangriga. When they got on the scene they could not have done much to save the structure which was already engulfed in flames. However they were able to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes. Occupying the house at the time were 40-year-old Moses Blanco and 43-year-old Winfield Tasher who were sleeping at the time. Investigations reveal that while Blanco was sleeping on his side of the house he had a candle lit which caused the fire. The house that once belonged to Carlette Lopez had no electricity. She spoke with Love News.

Carlette Lopez – House owner

They called me and told me that my house was on fire. They said Moses lit a fire. Moses had added a little piece, like a kitchen where he stayed. They said he lit a fire. I am not sure if he went out and left it and the fire got out of control. They said he was trying to out it with two buckets of water but it was already a blaze. The Fire Department and the Police came, they had to go and come back since they ran out of water.”

Neither the house nor the contents were insured.