Police hold two for murder

Police have detained two men in connection to the latest murder in Belize City. That happened shortly after eight o’clock this morning when 32 year-old Gilroy Martinez, also known as “fries”, was shot and killed. He was shot in a yard located just about two blocks away from his home. Police say that he had visited the residence earlier in the morning and returned a second time. That is when he was targeted. When our news team spoke with his wife Oshanda Williams, she admitted that Martinez had indicated he had been threatened.

Oshanda Williams – Wife of deceased

“I don’t really know what happened up there. This morning he told me he would be taking back a saw that he borrowed and then he came, parked his bicycle and did not tell me anything else and he went. I went inside to take care of my baby. His sister came and asked if I heard what happened and I told her no. She told me they shout Fries. I asked her if he was dead and she said she did not no. I took my babies to their grandmother and I rode up the street and they told me he was dead.

Dalila Ical

“Did he tell you if he had trouble with anyone?”

Oshanda Williams – Wife of deceased

“He told me something yeah.”

Dalila Ical

“Was it something that he feared for his life?”

Oshanda Williams – Wife of deceased

“He is a person who has to leave from here to go to work, he has to go out there so I don’t know what he was thinking but he had to go out there to work to take care of his children and me.”

Police are still unable to say what he was doing at the residence since their investigation has only just started. They however, have some leads.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“We understand that there was some altercation last night as a matter of fact leading to certain events this morning. “

Reporter

Is it gang related?

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“I would say that it is.”

Reporter

“The two persons who are in custody of police are they cooperating, are they giving information?

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“Well I don’t know where that investigation is at this time as I said once we have gotten through we will be able to provide more information.”

Martinez was shot at least two times to the head. Police say they found two live rounds on the scene. And while police suspect so far that the incident is gang related they have taken measures to secure the area since there the atmosphere in the area this morning was visibly tense.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“It is a bit tense. If you go into the area you will see some of the activities of Police in that area. We are also in consultations with institutions who are charged with the responsibility to do mediation and intervention and they are in fact engaged at this time.”

Police say that Martinez, a Belizean construction worker of a Curl Thompson address, had come in contact with the police.