Traffic accident leaves one dead in Orange Walk

Orange Walk police report that shortly after seven o’clock on Sunday morning, they visited the corner of Cemetery Street and Belize Corozal Road in Orange Walk Town where they found a red Toyota RAV 4 with the front portion extensively damaged. They also found the body of 52 year old Raymond Hendricks of Trial Farm Village. Hendricks had sustained injuries to the head and was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police investigation led them to 20 year old Raymond Domiguez of an Orange Walk Town address with abrasions to his forehead. Police later learned that Dominguez was driving the Toyota, traveling on the Belize Road when he collided into a lamp pole where Hendricks was mortally wounded. Dominguez has been served with a notice of intended prosecution.

