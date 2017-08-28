Two charged for the murder of Windell Gibson

Police have charged two men for the murder of Windell Gibson and the attempted murder of Keron Santos. The accused are 21 year old Joel Benito Choco, a Belizean construction worker of Hattieville Village and 26 year-old Orlando Salazar, a Belizean delivery man of a South Creek address. As we reported last week, Windell Gibson, a fisherman, was shot and killed on Lindos Alley shortly before five o’clock on Thursday evening. Police say Gibson sustained about six gunshot wounds to his body. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the KHMH. Keron Santos was also shot to the shoulder. Commander Vidal says they may have a motive.

Sr. Supt. Marco Vidal – OC, Eastern Division South

“Following the incident immediately the special assignment team launched an operation to apprehend the two suspects who again as they were found a couple hours thereafter. Between that time and the morning, CIB was able to put all the necessary, carry out their due diligence and the following day they were arrested and charged. It appeared to have been some an act of retaliation for an incident that had occurred a few days prior.”

Police recovered several nine millimeter expended shells from the scene. Orlando Salazar and Joel Choco appeared today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. They were remanded into custody until October 30. Keron Santos was shot in his left shoulder. He was admitted to ward at KHMH where he is reported to be in a stable condition.