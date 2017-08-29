Belizean detained in Guatemala

Fifty-Seven year old Harold Lindsay Amos Rodriguez has been detained in Guatemala. According to online reports, he is being accused of credit card cloning. According to online articles, Rodriguez was detained after he attempted to avoid a check point in Nueva Montserrat, Guatemala City. Authorities found him in possession of a firearm which he reportedly used to intimidate officers, and fourteen credit cards. After checking their database, police established that Rodriguez had been criminally charged for being involved in a fight, plagiarism and scamming people. Guatemalan authorities believe there is a criminal organization dedicated to cloning credit cards.

