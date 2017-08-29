Police destroy marijuana plants in Hopkins
Today, police in Hopkins Village intercepted an operation of marijuana cultivation and what appears to be illegal logging. According to police, between eight o’clock this morning and one o’clock this afternoon, they conducted an operation in the area and discovered ten marijuana plants and several pieces of freshly cut lumber in different sizes. No one was reportedly in the area and officers uprooted the marijuana trees and destroyed them with fire. They also confiscated the lumber.