Aaliyah Ysaguirre is 72nd Queen of the Bay
The 72nd Queen of the Bay is Miss Stann Creek Aaliyah Ysaguirre. She was selected as queen designate on Saturday night at the Bird’s Isle in Belize City. Eight young ladies vied for the coveted title including contestants from Toledo, Stann Creek, San Ignacio, Santa Elena, Belmopan, Belize City, Orange Walk, and Corozal. Throughout the night, the young women were judged on introduction, costumes, a swimsuit segment and their individual response to a patriotic question.
The first runner up was Miss Orange Walk Esmeralda Cal and second runner up was Miss Toledo Quayda Arzu. Miss Santa Elena Amy Reyes was the Third Runner up. Ysaguirre was also named Miss Eloquence. Reyes was named Miss Charming while Cal was named most talented. The title for best National Costume went to Miss Orange Walk and Miss Santa Elena. Organizers say the event is one of cultural and historical significance. The Queen designate will be crowned on September 10. Ysaguirre won a scholarship to the University of Belize, $1,000 from the Office of the prime Minister among other prizes.