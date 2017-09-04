Carnival King & Queen Winners-Jump Street Posse & Belizean Jewels
Also over the weekend, Belize City hosted the 2017 Carnival King and Queen competition. The event was held at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex. Six Senior and eight Junior groups displayed their flamboyant creations. When all the flaunting was done, Jump Street Posse took the crown for King and Queen in the Junior Category. Mahogany Masqueraders took second place and in third was Black Pearl. In the Senior Category, Belizean Jewels took away the crown for both King and Queen. Titans Mas Band got second place for the Senior King while Soca Moca took second place in the Senior Queen Category. In third place for the Senior King was Soca Moca and Mother Nature’s Creation took third in the Senior Queen Category.