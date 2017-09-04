Cruise lines new schedule may mean more business for Belize
As the Caribbean braces for hurricane Irma, the storm has pushed Florida based cruise lines to change their itineraries. Most of them are either pushing their schedules up or down while others have made changes in course as they stay clear of the of the Eastern Caribbean. Disney Fantasy is switching its schedule around during its Western Caribbean sailing this week. Meanwhile Allure of the Seas, Carnival Splendor and Carnival Magic are among those that have switched to a Western Caribbean course. The Carnival Glory of Carnival Cruise Line will now spend a day at sea before hitting Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize City and Cozumel before returning to Miami. The situation has seen schedules in arrivals shift in Belize with at least three cruise ships. Thomas Card, president of the Belize Cruise ShipTaxi tour guide association and CEO of the Belize Impressive Tour Guide Company limited says it’s good news for them.
President of the Belize Cruise Ship Taxi tour guide association, Thomas Card.
“It’s not new ships, it’s just ships that have been rerouted coming in this area, it’s just ships that were rerouted. The ships would have been coming at a later date or earlier time but due to the weather have them routed to this direction. We are at all times ready to capitalize on the situation, as long as ships are in we are ready to capitalize and make more money. The more people come the more money we make when they arrive at this port.”