Government says Harvey to be blame for the next fuel increase
A couple of weeks ago Harvey spared Belize and went on to develop into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, causing devastating effects on Texas in the USA. And while we only felt the effects of Harvey’s remnants, motorists are about to feel the real effects in a few days. A government issued release states that fuel prices will increase in the coming days. Government explains that because the oil refineries in Houston have shut down and are not expected to resume normal operations and return to full output for some weeks to come, Belize will have to import fuel from El Salvador at a higher cost. And according to GOB, that cost will be reflected in the local pump prices which are expected to increase in the days ahead. However, it is not yet known by how much fuel prices will increase. GOB is working with the key supplier, PUMA, to ensure that such increases are kept to a bare minimum and remain for the shortest possible time.