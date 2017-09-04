Patrick Harris & Ervin Fitzgibbon will stand trial for murder in Supreme Court
Two men charged with two separate murders, were committed to stand trial in the October session of the Supreme Court at preliminary inquiries that were held today before Acting Chief Magistrate Sharon Fraser. They are Patrick Harris and Ervin Fitzgibbon. Harris is charged with the murder of Dillon Grinage, which occurred on December 31, 2016, in Sand Hill Village. Harris was represented by attorney Oscar Selgado. Fitzgibbon is charged with the murder of Kemar Nicholas, which occurred on February 3, 2017. Fitzgibbon was initially charged with attempted murder, dangerous harm and use of deadly means of harm. But the charges were upgraded to murder when Nicholas succumbed to his injuries. Fitzgibbon is also charged with kept prohibited firearm and ammunition. Those charges are expected to be dealt with summarily.