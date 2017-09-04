Preparations continue for municipal elections
The People’s United Party continues to prepare for the upcoming Municipal Elections scheduled to take place in March 2018. Over the weekend, they held two municipal endorsement conventions. In Benque Viejo del Carmen, Cristian “Danny” Castellanos will head the slate as the Mayoral candidate. His team consists of councilor candidates Luis Avila, Edgar Guerra, Manuel ‘Meme’ Mendez, Ciriaco Rene Moh, Alexandria Pinelo and Pio Quinto Vaca. Meanwhile an endorsement convention also took place in Belmopan where the slate is made up of Mayoral candidate, Tanya Santos Neal along with councilor candidates Hope Amadi, Sanie Cal, Brian Mira, Rocio Quiros, Cesar Ross and John Bernard Wade. The PUP’s next convention is scheduled to take place on September 7, in San Pedro Town. Meanwhile the United Democratic Party held its convention for the San Ignacio Santa Elena Slate. Mayor Earl Trapp will once again lead the team. Councilor candidates elected are Bernadette Fernandez, Shary Medina, George Boiton, Vanessa Neal, Mark O’Brien and Nick Singh.