Tropic Air expanding its wings
Updated: September 4, 2017
Tropic Air has announced that effective November 15 they will be providing an additional flight from San Pedro Ambergris Caye to Orange Walk Town. According to President of Tropic Air, John Grief the third, the move is an effort to meet the demands of their passengers. The new flight will leave San Pedro at four o’clock in the evening. The flight from Orange Walk to San Pedro leaves at four thirty. Grief said quote “Orange Walk (Tower Hill) is an integral part of the network for Tropic Air, and as we carry more passengers to, from, and within Belize, we feel it important that we expand locally to reflect our confidence in the growth of the domestic marketplace.” End of quote.