Big Red finds home on Harvest Caye

The Scarlet Macaw affectionately known as ‘Big Red’ remains on display on Harvest Caye. A group of conservationists have launched a campaign that asks the public to boycott everything that has to do with Norwegian Cruise Line. Big Red has been on Harvest Caye for about four months now but despite the cries of environmentalists, it seems that Big Red will remain on the island. CEO in the Ministry of Forestry and Sustainable Development Dr. Percival Cho spoke to Love News.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Percival Cho

“Back in July we did a site visit to Harvest Caye along with the Belize Zoo and the people with the bird working group and experts in bird management. The purpose of the trip was to investigate just that, the current situation of the bird. At the end of the trip, I think we were satisfied that the facilities there at Harvest Caye were sufficient to house this bird in terms of the recommendations for improvement certainly there are and those are being looked into by the Department of the Environment and the Forestry Department.”

Reporter:

“So the bird remains at Harvest Caye?”

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Percival Cho

“Yes.”

Reporter

“Did you also look into whether or not the bird was eligible for release back into the wild?”

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Percival Cho

“Yes actually that was deliberated by the Belize Bird working group and the idea with these birds once they are in captivity since birth I think it’s agreed across the world by experts that it is very difficult to rehabilitate a pet bird for release into the wild so the focus for us is actually to prevent that illegal trade from taking any more birds from the wild and to make sure that there are patrols in place and that protection is offered to the natural population.”

Reporter:

“Was it a concern of the Ministry that a bird like the scarlet macaw whose environment is usually in the forest is now being put on an island?”

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Percival Cho

“That is a good question and those were some of the concerns that came out of the trip to Harvest Caye so the recommendations that were developed and will be followed through the department of the environment to Harvest Caye to ensure that the necessary precautions are put in place.”