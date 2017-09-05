Fatal Traffic accident claims the life of an elderly man

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a traffic incident that claimed the life of an eighty year old man. Police report that around six twenty this morning, twenty year old Jessica Miller, a US citizen residing in the Buena Vista area was driving a red Subaru Impreza on Buena Vista Road going towards Spanish Lookout when she hit eighty year old Jose Francisco Ayala, a Salvadoran national. Miller told police that the area was foggy and the motorist suddenly appeared in front of her. While she attempted to avoid the motorist, Ayala collided into the left rear side of her vehicle. He sustained serious injuries to his body and was pronounced dead on arrival at San Ignacio Community Hospital. Miller was detained and later was served with a notice of intended prosecution.

Related