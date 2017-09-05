Lynn Young appointed as Honorary Consul of Canada

Belizean Lynn Young has been appointed as Honorary Consul of Canada resident in Belize. Young’s appointment was announced this morning as it was accepted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month. Young has a Masters degree in Business Administration from Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. Young is described as being an active member of the Belizean business community, who represents a Canadian company in Belize, and an avid promoter of education and patron of the arts.

Related