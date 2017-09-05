Police take drugs and weapons off the streets

Police continue to conduct several successful operations across the country. On Monday, the Special Assignment Team conducted several searches on South Side Belize City. As a result, officers found and confiscated one and a half pounds of marijuana, another 338 grams in Conch Shell Bay area, 145 grams in Partridge Street extension, and 227 grams in the Antelope Street Extension area. They also found one black in color Lorcin brand point 38 pistol along with one magazine. On the same date, the North Side Strike Team searched the Munoz Alley and found forty-nine rounds of nine millimeter VMA brand of ammunition and 129 grams of marijuana. No arrests were made. Meanwhile, over the weekend San Ignacio police conducted searches in an overgrown lot in San Antonio Village where they found two sixteen gauge shotguns and ten sixteen gauge cartridges. Again police did not find anyone in the area at the time of the search.

