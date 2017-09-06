Belize receives grant from Taiwan

The Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan, made another contribution to the Government of Belize. The contribution is earmarked for the infrastructural development of Belize and Ambassador of the Republic of China, Taiwan Charles Liu presented a bilateral cooperation grant to Prime Minister Dean Barrow. The grant is for the year 2017 under the Bilateral Cooperation Program between both countries. The purpose of the grant is to assist the overall development of Belize and particularly in the development of its transportation infrastructure. According to GOB, the funds to cover a part of the expenditures on key infrastructure projects, including the construction of two roundabouts for the Belize City Southside Poverty Alleviation Project Phase II, and the extension of the Southern Highway from Golden Stream to Jalacte and nearby areas in the Toledo District.

Related