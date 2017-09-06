EMTs better prepared to save lives

An emergency medical technician course came to an end earlier today in Belmopan. The course formed a part of the Belize Road Safety Project. Correspondent Fem Cruz has the story.

Fem Cruz, Love FM:

“The EMT this afternoon concluded a three months training with the support of BERT, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economic Development, The Belize Road Safety and UB. This training included a two week online training. Andre Carrillo, BERT’s National Coordinator spoke with Love News about the reality training and the Western Regional Hospital Manager Melinda Guerra spoke about the benefits.”

BERT’s National Coordinator, Andre Carrillo

“The course itself was a hybrid course with two components, both online and in classroom practical sessions so the project itself was designed to make the streets a lot safer, the emergency medical technicians are now prepared to respond to that kind of road traffic accident as part of the Road Safety project initiative.”

Western Regional Hospital Manager Melinda Guerra

“The Southern Regional Hospital, Western Regional Hospital and the San Ignacio Hospital benefitted from this EMT training as now we have trained personnel to respond to medical emergencies and to road traffic accidents. Now we have more trained personnel that can accompany patients in the ambulance to transfer them to the KHMH, at one time nurses were the ones accompanying the patients, you know we have limited nurses so this is an added human resources that we have at these facilities now. They have received a vast amount of training in how to manage emergencies.”

Fem Cruz, Love FM: Angel John the valedictorian spoke to Love News.

Angel John:

“The training that we received today will better us in dealing with the patients that we used to at one time just go and pick up and hurry take to the hospital but now we can do prehospital care which includes maybe starting an IV or splinting or put on a C collar or put the patient on a backboard rather than just transfer the patient to the hospital which could have been detrimental to the patient compared to now that we have the training and the skills to perform these things at the scene of the accident rather than just go to the hospital.”