John Saldivar comments on Las Flores’ land dispute

Yesterday we shared a release from the Las Flores Community Steering Committee which stated that they rejected the agreement reached between the Belmopan City Council and the Roman Catholic Diocese over lands adjacent to St. Michael RC School. Today Belmopan area representative John Saldivar was asked about the controversy.

“I first of all want to applaud the Mayor for being able to negotiate a good settlement with the Catholic Church.”

Reporter: But it was rejected.

“No the people who are supposed to accept it are the people who own the school and that is the Catholic Management and I believe the solution was fair one and with time the people of Las Flores who are concerned about this will come to understand and realize, except if they turn it into something political and again they will have to meet us in the streets when it comes to politics.”

Reporter:

“How inconvenient is it for the persons to be swapped in terms of they wanted it to be close to the school where it has been forever and what the mayor is proposing is to give land elsewhere in Belmopan?”

“Sorry and you need to be more informed to be the media, the land is right adjacent to the school and easily and contiguously forms a part of the school so I don’t see any difference between land on the right side of the school and land on the left side of the school.”

Reporter: They say it’s being used as a football field.

“One of the parcels I believe is a football field in there which simply means that the school has now acquired a football field.”