Keenan Flores is a free man

Twenty-three year old Keenan Flores, a resident of Dangriga, who was charged with drug trafficking on July 31 for 2.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine, was freed of the charge when he appeared today before Magistrate Aretha Ford. Magistrate Ford told Flores that the prosecution has withdrawn the charge because, according to a memorandum from the forensic analyst at the Forensic Science Services, the substance is sugar. Flores was charged after police, acting on information received, searched a sky blue GMC Jimmy and found the substance on the back seat of the vehicle. Because of the amount of the substance, Flores was remanded into custody.

