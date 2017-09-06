Shooting incident in San Pedro leaves one man dead

A shooting incident, last night in San Pedro, has left one man dead and another injured. 36-year-old Rudolph Eric Pitts was shot and killed, while, 22-year-old Edgar Lopez escaped and is now hospitalized. Deputy Officer Commanding of Eastern Division, Superintendent of Police Raymond Reyes, spoke to the media about the shooting incident.

“Last night which the 5th of September 2017 around 8:49 pm San Pedro Police received a call via the Emergency Line. As a result they visited the San Pedro Polyclinic where they saw a male person suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his left side of his hip, back area and to the upper left arm. The person’s name was learnt to be one Edgar Lopez twenty two years old, a caretaker and a resident of mile 10, North of San Pedro. He was treated and then transported to the KHMH in a stable condition. Information that the police obtained during an interview with him last night is that he was walking along with his friend one Rudolf Eric Pitts on the back road near the Bright Waters Resort when they were approached by three male persons who came out from the nearby bushes and fired shots in their direction. They managed to run and then he was assisted to the Polyclinic. Today the 6th of September at 1:50 pm, based on the information that had been provided to us by Lopez, Police searched the area and as a result they came across the body of a person who was later identified Rudolph Pitts, thirty six years old, caretaker of the same address which is Mile 10 of North San Pedro Town with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his body. The scene is being processed or has been processed. It was observed that Pitts sustained what appeared to be four gunshot wounds to his body.”

The Police retrieved six expended shells from the area. Police investigations continue