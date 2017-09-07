Acting Commissioner says Toll Bridge incident under investigation

So what happens now? Acting Commissioner of Police, Noel Leal says they are still reviewing the situation and will be addressing any questionable action by the police if the need arises.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Noel Leal

“I’ve already began to get some of the reports, we’ll be compiling them together looking at everything contact everybody we need to contact and then what we have done in the past after incidents like these is to have somebody from the judicial review it and to see where there might have been acts of irresponsibility whether from the police or the public or wherever and then a statement is made just like what Mr. Jules had mentioned about Mr. Blackman he gave a statement as to his views and opinions and we move from there. So it’s not finished, we will be compiling a file with photographs, the advertisements, the speeches whatever and putting a file together. “

Reporter: Any charges ?

Acting Commissioner of Police, Noel Leal

“The recommendation would have that.”