Belize appoints new Ambassador to Chetumal

Love News has received word that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has found a replacement for Jorge Valencia, Belize’s former Honorary Consul to Chetumal. Reports are that his replacement comes in the person of Luis Montero Maldonado. We understand that the announcement will be made tomorrow at midday at the Hotel Villanueva in Chetumal. Maldonado’s responsibilities will include helping tourists with visa application to Belize and assisting Belizeans who travel across the border with tourism and commerce information. He will also help Belizeans there who might find themselves in trouble on that side of the border.

