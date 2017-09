While conducting operations in Belize City yesterday evening, the Gang Suppression Unit stopped and searched 37 year old Dale Lamb on Nargusta Street. GSU officers found 65 small balls of foil, all of which amounted to 8 grams of crack cocaine. Lamb was charged with drug trafficking. GSU officers then moved to the Saint Martin’s De Porres Area where they found a bag with 157 grams of cannabis in an abandoned lot on Haulze Street.

