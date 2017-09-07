Eye Witness no show, Man may walk

Thirty year old Nelson Henry, a laborer of Lakeview Street, who was freed of two counts of murder in 2009, might walk free of another murder charge. Today Henry appeared before Justice Adolph Lucas for the start of his trial for the murder of Edward Emmanuel Jr. but the trial was adjourned because the main witness, the only eye witness, Catherine Parchue, did not show up. Crown Counsel Janelle Tillett, who represented the Crown, asked Justice Lucas to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Parchue and her request was granted. Justice Lucas has adjourned the trial until Tuesday, September 12. If Parchue is not located by then, and the Crown does not enter a nolle prosequi, Justice Lucas may well dismiss the charge. Henry is being represented by attorney, Oscar Selgado. Emmanuel was shot and killed on June 29, 2011 on Mahogany Street in front of Brick City. In 2009 Henry was freed of the murders of 19 year old Karen Crawford and 44 year old Maurice Cadle. The DPP instructed the prosecution to withdraw the charges due to lack of evidence.

