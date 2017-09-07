Man dies in fatal traffic accident

Thirty seven year old Joaquin Villamil lost his life last night in a road traffic accident. Villamil had left his home village of Carmelita in Orange Walk with his wife 37 year old JulissaVillamil. The couple was heading to Belmopan in a red Isuzu Trooper. Villamil reportedly lost control of the vehicle between miles 14 and 15 on the Philip Goldson Highway causing the vehicle to flip several times. Villamil was flung out of the vehicle and he landed on the road side with the vehicle on top of him. Persons who were travelling on that stretch of the highway at that time rendered assistance by removing the vehicle off Villamil. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene. His wife was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital for treatment.

