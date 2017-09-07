Randy Green charged with attempted murder

A man was charged for the shooting of Elroy Quinonez. Harry Arzu has the details.

Harry Arzu

Twenty nine year old Elroy Quinonez was shot to his upper arm and leg last week Saturday night at about ten o clock in the Harlem area. As a result, Dangriga Special Branch along with the strike team launched an operation to apprehend the culprit who was consequently caught on Monday of this week. He has been identified as Randy Green of the Lakeland Area here in Dangriga and was charged yesterday with legal assault, use of deadly means of harm and attempted murder. He was arraigned in the Dangriga Magistrate Court and was later remanded to the Belize Central Prison. As a result of the operation, police searched several locations in this municipality on Monday of this week and found the drugs and ammunition and found and abandoned lot on Cemetery Road in the Benguche area. They found twenty five point three eight live round, ten nine millimeter live rounds, three point two two three live rounds and two point nine millimeter stimulation rounds. Moreover in the Backatown area on Canal Street, they discovered two hundred and seventy point eight grams of cannabis in an abandoned lot and similarly five hundred and forty five grams of cannabis in another abandoned lot. Nobody is being held responsible for those, however twenty two year old Michael Eligio, construction worker of a Mangrove Street area here in Dangriga for one hundred and twenty two point one grams of cannabis. Conversely in relation to the robbery that occurred at the sub treasury office here in Dangriga, the Western Union office on St. Vincent Street, the murder on the Coastal Road and previous to that, a robbery at the grocery store in Silk Grass Village among other recent criminal activities that are yet to be solved.