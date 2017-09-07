Special Envoy condemns attack on media

The Special Envoy for Women and Children Kim Simplis Barrow fired off a release condemning the attack on the media that happened yesterday on the Toll Bridge in Orange Walk Town. The Special Envoy says the frightening images of Krem News Director Marisol Amaya being assaulted by a police officer are unacceptable. In her statement, Simplis Barrow says she embraces the quote, “concept of a free press, given the role of journalists in a democratic society. The rights of journalists are enshrined in the Belize Constitution (Chapter 4), and they must therefore be afforded all rights and privileges as citizens of Belize.” End of quote. She says that the attack on the media, specifically of a female journalist quote, “reduces the image of our country and contravenes all efforts being made by many agencies to end violence against our women.” End of quote. The Special Envoy will meet with members of the press and policy makers within the Belize Police Department to establish guidelines with the intent to repair the relationship between the media and the police.

