Sulph appeals to Belize City Council to fix street

Social activist Moses Sulph wants the Belize City Council to repair Eyre Street. He says that the street is in a deplorable condition and it needs to be repaired as soon as possible.

Moses Sulph

“This is where all the tourists transit and travel through and it’s one of those streets that is right there in proximity to the tourist village where a lot of tourists do traffic and if they say they are beautifying the areas for the tourists then that needs to be and that has been there for four or five years and it has gotten significantly worse and it has not been touched.”

Reporter:

“How long ago was it that you spoke with the mayor and did he give you a timeframe as to when that issue will be dealt with?”

Moses Sulph

“I had a brief conversation with him about two months ago. He didn’t give me a time frame he told me that they were going to work on it. So they have to do something about it even if they have to fill it up we will do something about it but two months later; and I’m not saying that he doesn’t have a lot of work to do and this is in no way trying to diminish the hard work that he has done it’s simply saying that there is a problem here and we would appreciate it to be fixed.”