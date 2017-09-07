Will Aragon’s relation to Pardon Jeopardize investigations?

Prime Minister Dean Barrow has ordered a criminal investigation into the land compensation case that involves Andre Vega, son of Gaspar Vega. The report is that Vega was given prime real estate on Mosquito Caye as compensation for the paper title he had to a pre-owned piece of land. The investigation was launched after Amy Forte sent the Prime Minister a letter saying she was not involved at any point, that she did not receive any payment for any land or that she met. She added that her signature was forged. The matter is now under investigation, but one of the persons named in the case is Darlene Padron, the Justice of the Peace who signed as having witnessed the transfer of that paper title from Forte to Andre Vega in this conveyance deed. Of note is that Padron is a relative to Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Elodio Aragon Jr. today he said that fact will not affect the investigation.

Elodio Aragon, Minister of Police

“Certainly not.”

Reporter:

“She’s your first cousin.”

Elodio Aragon, Minister of Police

“She is a cousin of mine and if you know my family we are not a tight family we are family focused in terms of your immediate family and we have lot of relatives out there but we know each other I know the family tree and definitely I want the public to know and I want you all know that that in no way will ever hamper a police investigation. I’ve always said wherever the chips may fall so be it. If you commit yourself then you ought to prepare yourself to be dealt with by the law and that is the bottom line of things. The police department has a job to do and they will do it. At the end of the day this police department the people of this country have to come first in terms of what is right because political parties come and go and the people remain. I always believe that the police department has that right to ensure they do their job properly without interference in terms of investigations like this no matter who it is and that is why you see yesterday the police did their job regardless the opposition leader was there but he was there on his own, he was there do what he felt that he needed to do and so did the police and that is it. Everybody has to account for their own actions.”