Commissioner of Police on sick leave

Commissioner of Police Allen Whylie is absenting himself from his position for at least two months. He was on one month’s leave and is now on another month’s sick leave. Is the Ministry concerned that the Police’s high command is out of office for so long? Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs Elodio Aragon answered the media on Thursday.

Elodio Aragon, Minister of Police:

“The commissioner just as of last week reported sick for one month I could confirm that to you and of course it is a concern to us because definitely this department there is so much work that needs to be done in all facets in terms of crime fighting strategies and everything that we have to do. Definitely this is a concern for us and we are looking into that but I want you to know that we have competent people who are at the helm and will carry out the work until we look at and deal with that situation.”

Reporter:

“ At what point will the government take the bull by the horns and say ‘hear what we need to find a replacement that is interested in the job.’

Elodio Aragon, Minister of Police:

“Jules there is a lot that has to be done, all I will say at this point in time is that we are looking at it to see what we can do but definitely we can look at what we have and how best we can move forward so we are working and looking at that.”

Reporter:

Does Mr.Wylie retain the confidence of the political directorate?

Elodio Aragon, Minister of Police:

“Well he is the commissioner of police right now. If he didn’t have that confidence he would have gone a long time ago.”