Has the public lost confidence in the Police?

But while ACP Broaster has asked that officers conduct themselves appropriately, he was asked whether the public can indeed feel assured that the police personnel will not in fact engage in the use of excessive and unwarranted force. There was a suggestion that the public may be somewhat nervous around the police at the moment. Here is what he responded.

Edward Broaster, Operations Coordinator

“I do not agree with your statement. I’m sure that the public is very confident with the presence of the police and we’ll ensure that they are very well pleased with the presence of the police.”